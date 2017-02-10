× Brewers 4-Pack Flex Plan returning for a limited time; available online only

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers 4-Pack Flex Plan is returning for a limited time and is available online only at Brewers.com/4packs. The Plan is on sale starting today at 10 a.m. and continues through Thursday, February 16.

The Flex Plan allows fans to pick out four games from a list of 41 possible dates that are most convenient for them. The plan offers several great matchups including the Thursday, September 21 contest and the Sunday, September 24 game against the World Series champion Chicago Cubs, multiple games against the division-rival St. Louis Cardinals, and Interleague contests against the Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles. This plan also contains two Free-Shirt Friday games on April 28 and June 16.

The 4-Pack ranges in price from $60 – $168 and is available in the Field Outfield Box, Club Outfield Box, Loge Infield Box, Loge Outfield Box, Terrace Box, Loge Bleachers and Terrace Reserved seat locations. All tickets are subject to availability while supplies last. Pricing is as follows and includes one ticket to each of four separate games:

Location: 4-Pack Prices:

Field Outfield Box $168

Club Outfield Box $168

Loge Infield Box $168

Loge Outfield Box $136

Terrace Box $100

Loge Bleachers $96

Terrace Reserved $60

Standard shipping and handling fees apply. Advance parking packages are also available. To make a purchase visit Brewers.com/4packs. For information on all other ticket plans, call (414) 902-4090.