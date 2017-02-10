Caught on camera: 3 suspects sought for allegedly stealing bags of perfume, cologne

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police hope you can help them identify three people suspected of stealing several shopping bags full of perfume and cologne from the Ulta Beauty store on W. Bluemound Rd. The crime happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9th.

The first suspect is described as a male, black, in his mid-to-late 20s, wearing a red and black checkered cap with ear flaps. He told a store associate, “You need to back off or you’re going to get hurt.”

The second suspect is described as a female, black, also mid-to-late 20s, wearing a black coat and a maroon cap with a yellow ball on top.

The final suspect is a female, black, early 30s, wearing a black coat with large earrings.

Officials say the vehicle associated with this crime is described as being gold or silver. The only additional description of the vehicle involved was that it was a “car” and “not an SUV.”

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Officer Bourne at the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702 reference IR B17003931.