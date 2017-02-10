× Shots fired reported at 3 different locations in Kenosha; 1 person taken into custody

KENOSHA — One person was taken into custody after multiple gunshots were reported at three different locations in Kenosha early Friday, February 10th.

According to Kenosha police, the three different reports indicated gunshots being fired into homes.

Shortly after 7:45 a.m., a vehicle possibly related to the incidents was stopped on 59th Street. During the stop, an occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and the Kenosha Police Department does not believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kenosha police at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-565-7333.