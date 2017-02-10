× Woman arrested following police pursuit that reached speeds of 125 mph

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A 52-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was arrested Thursday night, February 9th after leading authorities on a 24-mile pursuit. It began on I-94 in Waukesha County and ended in Jefferson County.

According to officials, the pursuit started shortly before 9 p.m. after the woman pulled up behind a Wisconsin State Trooper who was finishing up a traffic stop. Officials say the woman rapidly stopped just short of striking the rear of the trooper’s cruiser.

The woman told the trooper she had just taken drugs — prompting the trooper to call an ambulance and remove the keys from her vehicle.

However, officials say the woman had a spare key and took off — leading authorities on a 24-mile pursuit with speeds reaching approximately 125 mph.

Officials say the woman nearly struck several vehicles while traveling westbound.

Waukesha and Jefferson County deputies deployed spike strips, but were unsuccessful.

The woman eventually pulled over — and tried to flee the scene on foot.

After a short foot pursuit, the trooper was able to take the woman into custody. She was taken to Aurora Summit for an evaluation.

A DRE (drug recognition expert) was called in to identify if the driver was on some type of narcotic. An adult crisis worker responded to the medical center to perform an evaluation on the driver.

At the direction of adult crisis worker, the driver was held on a Chapter 51 emergency detention.

State Patrol will consult with the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for review of criminal charges.

No one was hurt during the pursuit.