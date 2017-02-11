× FBI investigating Milwaukee Fire Department Station 29

MILWAUKEE — The FBI tells FOX6 News they executed a search warrant of a Milwaukee fire station on Friday, February 10th.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, around 5:00 p.m., the search warrant was executed at Milwaukee Fire Station 29 — located at 3529 N. 84th Street.

The fire department says they are unable to comment at this time regarding any FBI findings. They will be conducting an internal investigation to ensure there was no employee misconduct.

No other details have been released.

