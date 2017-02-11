FBI investigating Milwaukee Fire Department Station 29

Posted 4:13 pm, February 11, 2017, by , Updated at 04:17PM, February 11, 2017
Milwaukee Fire Department

Milwaukee Fire Department

MILWAUKEE — The FBI tells FOX6 News they executed a search warrant of a Milwaukee fire station on Friday, February 10th.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, around 5:00 p.m., the search warrant was executed at Milwaukee Fire Station 29 — located at 3529 N. 84th Street.

The fire department says they are unable to comment at this time regarding any FBI findings. They will be conducting an internal investigation to ensure there was no employee misconduct.

No other details have been released.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s