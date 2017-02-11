× Giannis Antetokoumpo leads Bucks past Pacers, 116-110

INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokoumpo had 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 116-110 on Saturday night.

Mirza Teletovic made five 3-pointers and had 19 points, and Malcolm Brogdon and Greg Monroe each added 17 for the Bucks.

C.J. Miles had six 3s and scored 23 points, and Monta Ellis and Myles Turner each had 18 points for the Pacers. They have dropped three straight after a season-best seven-game winning streak.

After Indiana tied it at 62 in early in the second half, the Bucks went on a 12-2 run and took a 74-64 lead on Monroe’s dunk with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter. Monroe made a pair of free throws to make it 90-74 at the start of the fourth quarter.