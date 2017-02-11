× Red Cross assisting 10 adults, 5 children following fire at apartment complex in Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — The American Red Cross is assisting several families —10 adults and five children after an apartment building fire in Kewaskum Friday night, February 10th.

It happened in the area of Western Avenue & Braatz Drive.

The fire rendered apartments in the multi-unit apartment building unlivable, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for items such as emergency food, shelter and clothing.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

