Day Without Latinos: Hundreds to march in Milwaukee "to show the power of the people"

MILWAUKEE — On Monday, February 13th, hundreds of Latinos across Wisconsin will be taking part in a “Day Without Latinos.”

To prepare, members of Voces de la Frontera passed out fliers on Sunday. They showed up at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at the corner of 4th and Bruce in Milwaukee with information about the march.

Organizers are encouraging Latinos to refrain from going to work and school, or shopping at stores on Monday.

They’ll march in Milwaukee at 11:00 a.m. — starting at 5th and Wisconsin.

Those with Voces de la Frontera said the “Day Without Latinos” is an effort to “stop Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke from turning his sheriffs into immigration agents.”

Voces officials said they’re expecting buses filled with supporters from more than 15 cities throughout the state.

“It’s very important that we organize. And people from around the state are going to be coming to Milwaukee to show the power of the people and stop certain laws that are going to be put in place,” Luz Sosa with Voces de la Frontera said.