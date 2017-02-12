HAPPY birthday to the Door County Sled Dogs! Big party held at Milwaukee’s Red Arrow Park

MILWAUKEE — The Door County Sled Dogs celebrated their BIRTHDAYS in Milwaukee this weekend!

On Saturday, February 11th and Sunday, February 12th there were celebrations in Milwaukee’s Red Arrow Park.

There was no snow, but that didn’t put a damper on the party! The Door County Sled Dogs were on hand to give you big husky hugs.

They were dressed in their birthday get-ups, and there was even cake!

Since the dogs are all rescues and their actual birthdays aren’t known, they all celebrate on Valentine’s Day.

The Door County Sled Dogs are a recreational dog sled team composed of rescued dogs.

The team’s mission is to create and strengthen community solidarity through educational outreach. This team began with Mushers Rick Desotelle and Bonnie Ulrich (retired educators) training in the city of Milwaukee and outback areas of Door County. After much volunteerism and local interest about rescues, dog-powered sports, good pet care and obedience as well as leadership and team qualities, the Door County Sled Dogs partnered with Milwaukee County Parks and other civic groups to provide presentations and rides and other experiences.

Rides are offered on Sundays only primarily at Whitnall Park — snow conditions permitting. Rides are 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Although the team is not a general racing team, they do race for charities such as the Make-a-Wish Foundation and Adopt-a-Husky.

All of your donations go directly to the care of the rescues.

CLICK HERE to meet the Door County Sled Dogs team — Star, George, Bob, Boo Boo and MORE!

There’s a special birthday “wish list” with items the dogs want for their birthdays. CLICK HERE if you’d like to make a donation.