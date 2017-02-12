× Kenosha police: 23-year-old man shot to death, teenager in custody

KENOSHA — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Kenosha man at a home near 36th Ave. and 48th St. The shooting happened on Saturday evening, February 11th.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. and found the victim with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased.

Officials say several other persons were located at the residence. A firearm was also located inside the residence and seized by officers as evidence.

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody for the incident. The Kenosha Police Department does not believe there is any immediate danger to the community.

Anyone who may have information related to this incident is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Kenosha Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.