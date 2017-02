Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- Greenfield firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex near 100th and Oklahoma in Greenfield. The call came in around 6:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

