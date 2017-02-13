LIVE VIDEO: Day Without Latinos: Hundreds march in Milwaukee “to show the power of the people”

Day Without Latinos: Hundreds march in Milwaukee “to show the power of the people”

Posted 11:21 am, February 13, 2017, by , Updated at 11:27AM, February 13, 2017

MILWAUKEE — On Monday, February 13th, hundreds of Latinos across Wisconsin took part in a “Day Without Latinos.”

They’ll march in Milwaukee at 11:00 a.m. — starting at 5th and Wisconsin.

Those with Voces de la Frontera said the “Day Without Latinos” is an effort to “stop Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke from turning his sheriffs into immigration agents.”

Day Without Latinos

Voces officials said they’re expecting buses filled with supporters from more than 15 cities throughout the state.

“It’s very important that we organize. And people from around the state are going to be coming to Milwaukee to show the power of the people and stop certain laws that are going to be put in place,” Luz Sosa with Voces de la Frontera said.

