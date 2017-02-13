Governor Scott Walker proposes lifetime teaching licenses

Posted 9:40 am, February 13, 2017, by , Updated at 10:03AM, February 13, 2017
Gov. Scott Walker

Gov. Scott Walker

MADISON — Teachers in the state would never have to renew their teaching licenses under a plan from Gov. Scott Walker.

In his budget released last week, Walker proposed granting teachers lifetime teaching licenses.

School administrators who’ve pushed for streamlined licensing to address a teacher shortage say they could be onboard, with a caveat. They want to require ongoing training to ensure teachers use the latest techniques in their classrooms.

Walker’s spokesman Tom Evenson says the state would not require training under Walker’s plan but districts could choose to require it.

Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Tony Evers and Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators Executive Director Jon Bales had proposed combining license types and making it easier for out-of-state teachers to get licensed. Bales said their proposal could work with Walker’s.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s