Hamilton HS celebrates 12 student-athletes who will compete in college

MEQUON — Hamilton High School in Mequon had 12 student-athletes take part in a signing ceremony acknowledging where they will be playing in college. 6 of those will be playing football. Jack Rapal and Eric Zoeller have decided to play at UW Stevens Point. David Schoessow is going to Concordia to play. Sam Tucker will be playing for Rose Hulman. Jacob Miller is heaading to Carthage. Michael Fehrenbach will compete in football at UW La Crosse. Three baseball players have decided where they will be playing in college. Joe Pannella will be a Warhawk, playing for UW Whitewater. Austin Jeffery will stay in Mequon to play for Concordia. Dylan Moser will play for MATC. Anne Schlageter will be playing golf for Missouri Valley College. In soccer, Katie Wegmann is heading to Southeast Missouri State to play. Jenna Dorf will be playing for UW Whitewater.



