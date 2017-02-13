Have you heard of bone broth? Health coach Heather Ferber gives us the scoop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Have you heard all the buzz about bone broth recently? Heather Ferber of Better Health by Heather joins Real Milwaukee to give us the scoop.

BHBH Basic Bone Broth

Ingredients:

2 pounds of bones (chicken, turkey, or beef)

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 medium onion, roughly chopped

2 carrots, roughly chopped

2 celery stalks, roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped in thirds

1 teaspoon peppercorns

1-2 teaspoons turmeric

1-2 teaspoons fresh ginger

sea salt to taste

optional - additional spices and herbs such as parsley, basil, and cilantro or cabbage leaves and bay leaves

Directions:

1. If using raw bones, place them in a greased pan and bake for 20 minutes at 350 to open up the flavor by lightly roasting.

2. Place the roasted bones in a crock pot.

3. Pour filtered water into crock pot to just cover the bones. Add the apple cider vinegar and allow to sit for 20 minutes. The acid water will help to extract more nutrients from the bones.

4. Add the rough chopped carrots, celery, garlic, peppercorn to the pot.

5. Add the turmeric, ginger and sea salt to taste.

6. Add any additional herbs and spices you`d like.

7. Bring the mix to a boil for a period of time.

8. Reduce heat to simmer and allow to simmer for 24-48 hours.

9. There may be impurities that form as foam if not using organic, grassfed bones. Skim those off periodically and discard.

10. When done cooking, allow broth to cool slightly.

11. Use a fine mesh strainer to remove all the veggies and bone pieces.

12. When cooled more, pour into glass mason jars. Store in the fridge for 4-5 days or put in the freezer for up to 3 months. Remember to allow an inch of space at the top of your glass mason jar, for liquid expansion, if freezing.