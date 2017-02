× Homicide investigation underway near 24th & Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office say a homicide investigation is underway near 24th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

Officials say a man died on scene.

No additional details have been released.

MCMEO: homicide investigation underway near S. 24th & W. Greenfield Ave. 1 adult male has died on scene. No further info atm. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) February 13, 2017

