× Jasen Randhawa pleads guilty to 4 charges in fatal crash; 8 other charges dismissed

MILWAUKEE — 23-year-old Jasen Randhawa pleaded guilty on Monday, February 13th to four felony charges in connection with a fatal crash near 2nd and Clybourn that happened on October 23rd. Eight other charges were dismissed and read into the court record.

Randhawa pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree reckless homicide and one count of second degree reckless injury. The counts that were dismissed include hit-and-run involving death and knowingly operate while revoked.

Three women from Illinois were killed in the October 23rd crash. All three were from Chicago, and in their 30s. They were co-workers at an advertising firm in Chicago.

The women’s Uber driver, Timothy Snyder, was seriously hurt in the crash.

The deadly crash happened early on October 23rd after police say Randhawa, driving a black Lexus, ran a red light, striking an Uber car. Court documents indicate Randhawa was speeding and driving drunk. The speed limit in the area where the crash occurred is 30 miles-per-hour.

Randhawa, who officials say left the scene of the crash, along with his passenger, turned himself in on October 24th. Court documents indicate he planned on reporting the Lexus he was driving as stolen after the crash.

Randhawa will be sentenced on the morning of May 19th.