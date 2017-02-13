× “Put away the guns:” Young man shot, killed in West Allis, allegedly by 14-year-old; man’s brother hurt

WEST ALLIS — FOX6 News has learned more about the 19-year-old man who was shot and killed in West Allis Sunday, February 12th. Croshian Xaviere-Romaine Edwards “CJ” Jr. and his 17-year-old brother Tarjan Edwards were shot around 10:00 a.m. at a home near 89th and Becher — Edwards fatally. The 14-year-old suspect was arrested around 2:00 p.m. at his home near 84th and Beloit after a standoff.

Police said Monday the victims were shot during an attempted robbery by the 14-year-old suspect and a 13-year-old accomplice. Police said the victims and suspects knew each other, and this does not appear to have been a random act.

Police said the 13-year-old was also arrested Sunday for his role in this incident. He’s suspected of being involved in the attempted robbery, but he’s not suspected of firing the gunshots.

Those who knew Edwards said the young man was a star both on and off the basketball court.

“In shock. It’s unbelievable. I started crying on my way to work,” Collette Cesar, family friend said.

“It’s like losing one of my own,” William Baham, former basketball coach said.

Those closest to Edwards said he was kind and well-rounded.

“Full of life. Talented at everything he did,” Cesar said.

“Always smiling. Always in good spirits. A well-mannered kid who respected everybody. He was a player at UW-Waukesha — one of their star players up there,” Baham said.

Edwards’ younger brother was wounded in the shooting and he remained at the hospital Monday.

“He`s kind of struggling though too. I hope everybody send their prayers out to him,” Baham said.

The 14-year-old suspect was arrested nearly four hours after the double shooting — after a standoff at his home near 84th and Beloit.

“Just put away the guns. Guns are forever,” Cesar said.

“I just hope everybody send their prayers and condolences out,” Baham said.

Friends told FOX6 News CJ Edwards recently graduated from West Allis Central High School. School officials confirmed that Sunday’s shooting involved current students and a recent graduate. They said they’d be providing additional counselors and other support staff in schools as needed.