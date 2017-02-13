× West Bend police arrest Racine man, accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

WEST BEND — West Bend police on Sunday, February 12th arrested a 22-year-old man — accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Around 1:30 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle parked at the entrance to Royal Oaks Park. The officer thought the vehicle was unoccupied, but soon, it was driven away by a male driver.

The officer stopped the vehicle and observed a 15-year-old girl in the back seat, “buttoning her pants.”

An investigation revealed the Racine man had repeated sexual contact with the girl during the weekend, and he was arrested for repeated acts of second degree sexual assault of a child.

He was taken to the Washington County Jail and he’s awaiting formal charges.