Behind the scenes look at Silver City’s “Chopstick Food Adventure”

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning getting a preview of Silver City's Chopstick Food Adventure. It starts out at Our Daily Salt where you'll be making your very own pair of hand crafted chopsticks. Chef Felisha will be talking you through all of the steps to make a pair of beautiful, museum quality chopsticks that are yours to keep.

The next stop will be to Silver City's very own, Bamboo restaurant. Chef Santana will be serving you a family style dinner to go with your new chopsticks. Bamboo has delectable authentic Laotian and Thai cuisine expertly prepared by Chef Santana.

The menu for the evening will include:

1 drink of your choice - coffee, tea, beer, or wine

Appetizers, 1 rangoon and choice of egg roll or fresh roll

An Asian salad

With 4 entrees served family style.

Chicken Pad Thai Noodles

Singapore Noodles

Fried Rice

Beef and Broccoli