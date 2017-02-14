Confirmed: Victim in Kenosha fatal shooting identified as Sean Bialas

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office confirms for FOX6 News that the victim of a fatal shooting on Saturday, February 11th is 23-year-old Sean Bialas.

Bialas was shot at a home near 36th Avenue and 48th Street on Saturday evening. Officers arrived on the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. and found Bialas with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased.

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody for the incident.

Two years ago, FOX6 News reported on Bialas being left paralyzed after a cell extraction in the Kenosha County jail. In the early hours of November 7, 2014, Kenosha County correctional workers dragged the limp body of Bialas from his cell. Three months later, Bialas is out of the hospital, but far from well. He was a quadriplegic.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into what happened that morning at the Kenosha County Detection Center. According to its report, jail staff went to Bialas’ cell after he ‘threatened to harm himself.’ Bialas refused to be placed in a restraint chair or wear a suicide-prevention vest.

“The jail staff is required by law and by policy and just by human nature to not let someone hurt themselves. It’s unfortunate that’s what happened in this situation,” said Capt. Robert Hallisy of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department in February 2015.

You cannot see Bialas once the officers go in the cell. But you can hear an officer’s orders followed by Bialas saying, “I can’t move nothing.”

Based on interviews with the jail staff and other inmates, Racine County investigators concluded “there is no basis to believe that excessive force was utilized.”

