“Easy to remember:” Couples wed on Valentine’s day at Milwaukee’s courthouse

MILWAUKEE -- Valentine's Day may be a Hallmark-kind of occasion but we found plenty of couples taking it to a higher level. For some couples in Milwaukee, they turned a candy and flowers-kind of day into a wedding anniversary day!wedding2

There is no mistaking it, some couples were at the Milwaukee County Courthouse this Valentine's Day for matrimonial bliss -- and putting a bit more meaning to the day of love.

Each couple has their own story to tell.

It's not your run-of-the-mill courtroom either, instead festively decorated for the special occasion.

"It is my pleasure, my privilege to pronounce you husband and wife. You may kiss the bride," said the officiant.wedding4

In fact, there were a lot of kisses which means a lot of married couples!

"We came about two months ago and filed for it and that was the day we picked out. Easy to remember," said Jessie Horenberger and Maria Hernandez, just married.wedding9

For the couples: wedding done, now the marriage.

"This is about the best day of my life. Now I look forward to my future with her," said Calvin Armstrong, just married.

The special Valentine's Wedding Day has been going on at the courthouse for more than a decade. The couples and their loved ones are excited but so are the judges and commissioners who volunteer to officiate and the clerk and court staff.wedding7

