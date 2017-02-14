“Everyone who knew him loved him:” Second victim dies as result of shooting incident in West Allis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Taken too soon. At just 17 years old, a West Allis Central High School student succumbed to bullet wounds after he was shot along with his brother on Sunday morning, February 12th in West Allis during an attempted robbery.

Having two boys who were known for being kind and jovial murdered has shaken many people. Loved ones are trying to cope as best they can and said they're leaning on family and the community.

"Everybody is coming together and being extremely supportive," said Eric Darrington, victims' uncle.

That is exactly what loved ones of 19-year-old Croshian "CJ" Edwards Jr., and his 17-year-old brother, Trajan Edwards need.

"One of the things that surprised us about the whole incident is the outpouring of love that both of them have from schoolmates, coworkers. We had over 200 people show up just (Monday) alone," said Darrington.

Folks flocked to Froedtert Hospital after Tray Edwards was rushed there Sunday, suffering from gunshot wounds. CJ Edwards was fatally shot during an attempted robbery at a home near 89th and Becher. Tray Edwards fought for his life for two days.

On Tuesday morning, February 14th shortly before 11:00 a.m., Tray Edwards was pronounced dead.

His family is now devastated that such a fun-loving spirit is gone.

"He was a gamer and a prankster -- just a good kid," said Darrington.

The West Allis Central High School teen enjoyed life. His brother, CJ Edwards was revered by many as kind, talented and a sports star.

"Straight As in school -- basketball, football, you name it. Karate -- he did it all. He was there for his mother, for his sister -- took care of his nieces and nephews. Everyone who knew him loved him," said Darrington.

Their uncle said the family is waiting to learn more about the circumstances surrounding this tragedy, and they're just focused now on getting through their pain and grief.

"I just want to thank everybody who's come out, who supported us who been here since day one, who'll continue to be there for us and anyone who is willing to help," said Darrington.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Meanwhile, police have two boys in custody for the crime: a 14-year-old boy and what they call his "13-year-old accomplice" in the attempted robbery.

The 14-year-old was arrested after a standoff at his home near 84th and Beloit Sunday.

We're told the Milwaukee County district attorney is reviewing the case.

The 14-year-old who allegedly pulled the trigger could be charged as an adult.