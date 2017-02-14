Gov. Walker praises legislation that would allow state to drug test recipients of unemployment benefits

Posted 3:17 pm, February 14, 2017, by
gettyimages-98134516

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is praising legislation Congress is expected to vote on that would open the door for the state to drug test recipients of unemployment benefits.

Walker and the governors of Texas, Utah and Mississippi sent a letter last week to House Ways and Means Committee Chair Kevin Brady in support of the measure that would remove limitations put in place under President Barack Obama.

Walker said in a news release Tuesday, February 14th he applauds leadership for scheduling a vote to grant states more flexibility. He says requiring drug testing for people on public assistance is a central component of his welfare reform package.

Walker appealed directly to President Donald Trump in a December letter, urging him to return power to state by eliminating federal limitations.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s