Gov. Walker praises legislation that would allow state to drug test recipients of unemployment benefits

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is praising legislation Congress is expected to vote on that would open the door for the state to drug test recipients of unemployment benefits.

Walker and the governors of Texas, Utah and Mississippi sent a letter last week to House Ways and Means Committee Chair Kevin Brady in support of the measure that would remove limitations put in place under President Barack Obama.

Walker said in a news release Tuesday, February 14th he applauds leadership for scheduling a vote to grant states more flexibility. He says requiring drug testing for people on public assistance is a central component of his welfare reform package.

Walker appealed directly to President Donald Trump in a December letter, urging him to return power to state by eliminating federal limitations.