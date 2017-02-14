× MU student has confirmed case of mumps; 6 total cases in Milwaukee in 2017

MILWAUKEE — A Marquette University student has a confirmed case of mumps, bringing the total number of cases reported in the City of Milwaukee in 2017 to six, the Milwaukee Health Department announced Tuesday, February 14th.

Health Department officials are working closely with MU officials to initiate appropriate follow-up, according to a news release.

Mumps is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the mumps virus. It is spread by airborne droplets and contact with saliva or mucus from infected persons. Mumps can be transmitted through coughing and sneezing as well as sharing food, beverages or eating utensils with infected individuals. Symptoms of mumps include fever, body aches, headaches, and swelling of the salivary glands near the ears and jaw.

Officials with the Milwaukee Health Department recommend that persons experiencing symptoms consistent with mumps infection, especially swelling of one or both salivary glands, stay at home and contact your health care provider. Individuals are also advised to cover their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing and wash hands frequently with soap and water. While most individuals recover fully, mumps infection can occasionally cause serious complications in adults that can include inflammation of the testicles in men or ovaries and breasts in women, inflammation of the brain (encephalitis), and temporary or permanent deafness.

Vaccination with two doses of Mumps-Measles-Rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way to prevent mumps infection.

Public health officials advise individuals to be aware of their vaccination status, and seek advice from a health care provider if your vaccinations are not up to date.