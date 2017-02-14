Noodles & Company officials to CLOSE 55 “underperforming” restaurants

Noodles & Company officials are planning to close 55 “underperforming” restaurants, the Denver Business Journal is reporting.

According to the Business Journal, the Broomfield, Colorado-based food chain will close the restaurants “to eliminate the negative cash flow of these restaurants and improve overall performance.”

The specific locations that will be closed have not yet been announced.

According to the Business Journal, officials warned in NOvember that they might have to close some of their more than 500 locations.

Sixteen restaurants were closed in late 2015.

The 55 restaurants will be closed in the first and second quarters, the Business Journal is reporting.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Denver Business Journal.

