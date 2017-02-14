State awards $200K Fast Forward grant to Word of Hope Ministries: “It represents hope”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and officials with the Department of Workforce Development on Tuesday, February 14th awarded a $200,000 grant to "Word of Hope Ministries."

The grant was made through Wisconsin Fast Forward, which helps provide worker training that isn't readily available through existing education or training providers.

The state is investing $4.5 million to strengthen workforce and economic development opportunities in Milwaukee.

Those with Word of Hope Ministries said the grant means a lot.

"This grant represents to us, hope. The hope that persons can not only get jobs, but jobs that will provide livable wages and sustain them in this community and to help to get that word out, so that other organizations and companies as well can latch on to this," Bishop CH McClelland, president of Word of Hope Ministries said.

To date, the Department of Workforce Development has awarded more than $18 million in Wisconsin Fast Forward grants.