The Oscars are coming up: The movies and performances that just missed the mark

Posted 9:58 am, February 14, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- The Oscars are coming up, and it's all about awarding the very best movies -- but what about the worst? Gino joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the movies and performances that just missed the mark.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s