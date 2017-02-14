Valentine’s Day 2017: Where to find dinner, deals and free treats for your sweetie

MILWAUKEE — If you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day and want to give your wallet a break, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s a look at some of the deals you can score this Valentine’s Day, 2017.

Baskin-Robbins: Send a personalized message on a delicious treat from Baskin-Robbins. Choose from Teddy Bear or Conversation Heart Cakes. Use promo code LOVEU at checkout and save $3 on a cake purchase of $15 or more. Details.

Buca di Beppo: Enjoy a Valentine’s Day dinner for two for $49.99. The meal includes heart-shaped lasagna for two, a Buca small mixed green or Caesar salad, garlic bread and three chocolate chip cannoli. Details.

California Pizza Kitchen: One appetizer, two entrees and one dessert for $35 — sounds like the perfect Valentine’s Day out at the California Pizza Kitchen. Details.

Caribou Coffee: Hello BOGO! Have your favorite beverage and treat your sweetie to another drink for free! No coupon required, just ask for the BOGO deal or show the Facebook post.

Colectivo Coffee: Treat yourself to a cup of “Love Supreme” from Colectivo Coffee — the coffee blend returns with a platonic combination of coffees from Uganda, Colombia, and Brazil reveals flavors of rich dark chocolate, caramel, and candied raspberry with a round, juicy body. Try a “special pastry” from Troubadour Bakery, including Valentine’s heart shortbread cookies, chocolate-dipped Rice Krispie hearts, and rose raspberry almond croissants. Details.

Dairy Queen: Try a NEW Choco Brownie Blizzard Cupid Cake from Dairy Queen. Serves two and starts at $9.99. Details.

Dunkin’ Donuts: I ‘donut’ know what I’d do without you! Heart-shaped donuts are available at Dunkin’ Donuts. YUM! Details.

Einstein Bros Bagels: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a gift card special at Einstein Bros Bagels. Buy a $25 gift card and receive a $5 bonus card! Details.

Kwik Trip: Stopping for gas? Don’t forget to pick up a FREE Hershey’s-brand candy bar from Kwik Trip! Just text VALENTINE to 77887 to get the offer. Limit one. Offer good 2/14/17 only, while supplies last.

Golden Corral: Valentine’s Day Buffet featuring savory scallops and rosemary sirloin at Golden Corral. Weekend buffet prices apply. Details.

Outback Steakhouse: Valentine’s dinner for $42 from Outback Steakhouse. The $42 dinner includes one Bloomin’ Onion to share as an appetizer, your choice of two entrees: center cut sirloin, grilled salmon, Alice springs chicken; two sides, two salads, and cheesecake to share. Prices, products, and participation may vary. Details.

Papa Murphy’s: The perfect pizza for romance! Pick up a heart-shaped pizza from Papa Murphy’s for $8. Details.

Pizza Hut: Have a heart, Milwaukee! Pizza Hut is offering a Valentine Bundle which includes a one-topping, heart-shaped pizza and your choice of dessert for $13.99. Details.

Qdoba: Share a kiss at Qdoba — it can be a friend, significant other, or even your cell phone to receive a second entree (of equal or lesser value) for free. No coupon required. Pucker up!

Starbucks: Molten Chocolate Latte, Molten Chocolate Frappuccino Blended Beverage, and Molten Hot Chocolate — need we say more? Pick any of these drinks from Starbucks. Details.

Dear espresso mocha drizzle on chocolate-infused whip: Today is our last day together, but our love is never ending. #MoltenChocolateLatte pic.twitter.com/vMP69DLmKl — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) February 14, 2017

TGI Friday’s: Dinner for two for $30 from TGI Friday’s! Also enjoy half-priced bottles of wine. Details.