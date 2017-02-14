× Wisconsin Elections Commission not predicting turnout for spring primary election

MADISON — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is not predicting what turnout will be for next week’s spring primary election.

But if history is any guide, it will be low.

The Elections Commission broke with tradition Tuesday and did not make a prediction for turnout in the Feb. 21 primary. The only statewide race on the ballot is for state superintendent. There is no Wisconsin Supreme Court race as Justice Annette Ziegler is unopposed.

Turnout in the past three primaries for state superintendent was just 5.9 percent. The past five primaries with a Supreme Court race wasn’t much better at just 7.3 percent.

Incumbent state superintendent Tony Evers faces John Humphries and Lowell Holtz in the primary. The two candidates with the most votes advance to the April 4 general election.