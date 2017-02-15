BelAir Cantina to open location in Madison this summer

MADISON — BelAir Cantina, a Mexican-fusion restaurant, announced on Wednesday, February 15th it will open its first Madison location this summer.

The restaurant will be just east of the Capitol Square at 111 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in the space formerly occupied by Francesca’s al Lago.

BelAir Cantina has four locations in the Milwaukee area with a fifth restaurant opening in Brookfield this spring.

Plans for the new location include an area for outdoor seating, a fun and relaxed environment with a California-inspired décor and menu.

A news release says BelAir is part of Toro, Toro, Toro, a restaurant group owned by Wisconsin natives Leslie Montemurro, Kristyn Eitel and Scott Johnson. Eitel is from the Madison area and Montemurro is a UW-Madison graduate.