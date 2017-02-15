Busted by his body camera: Officer accused of stealing more than $100 from suspect’s vehicle

DENVER, Colorado — A body camera designed to help bust criminals instead revealed a crooked police officer!

Investigators reviewing a video recorded by an officer’s body camera discovered it showed him stealing cash from a crime scene.

48-year-old Julian Archuleta was one of several Denver police officers on scene after a shooting suspect crashed his vehicle in October. He was wearing a body camera, which showed him searching the suspect’s clothing and vehicle — all routine.

When the officer found cash in the vehicle, the video shows his actions were anything but routine.

Archuleta found a stack of cash, and an affidavit says there was a $100 bill on top, which is seen in the video.

The video shows Archuleta separate the $100 and several others from the stack. Police reports say he then transferred the money to his other hand. When the camera turned back to the seat in the vehicle, the stack of money can be seen there, but with a $1 bill on top.

In the video, Archuleta shuffles some paperwork over the money. The affidavit says he did this “in an attempt to conceal the cash.”

Investigators eventually tallied the total amount of money found in the vehicle — $118, and NO $100 bills.

When confronted by internal affairs officials, the affidavit says Archuleta handed in 12 $100 bills — $1,200 total. He said it “must have fallen into his bag.”

Archuleta pleaded guilty to stealing, and he was sentenced to serve 18 months probation. He immediately resigned after entering his plea.