Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner introduces the BUILD WALL Act of 2017

February 15, 2017
US Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wisconsin, listens after questioning US Attorney General Eric Holder as he testified before the House Judiciary Committee in Washington, DC, December 8, 2011. Sensenbrenner warned Holder that he was tired of not getting the truth on Fast and Furious saying Holder could either give Congress the truth they were asking for or “impeachment” could be pursued. Holder faced a congressional hearing over a scandal which allowed US weapons to find their way into the hands of Mexican drug cartels. AFP PHOTO/Jim WATSON

WASHINGTON — A news release issued by the House of Representatives notes that Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner introduced the Build Up Illegal Line Defenses With Assets Lawfully Lifted (BUILD WALL) Act of 2017.

This legislation would require the U.S. Attorney General to provide a detailed report on the amount of annual profits brought into the United States by Mexican drug cartels, as well as a study of how the Department of Justice can increase assets seized from such cartels.

Additionally, the BUILD WALL Act would use money forfeited from drug traffickers to fund increased border security on the U.S./ Mexican border. This defense could include a wall, another type of physical barrier, and/or a technology-supported solution. The use of this funding would ease the financial burdens on taxpayers and help build stronger relations between the United States and Mexico while fighting back against drug trafficking in both countries.

Congressman Sensenbrenner said in a statement included in that release:

“Border security is imperative for a safe, prosperous nation and lawmakers must take a serious approach to solving the issues of illegal immigration and drug trafficking. If we do nothing, we put the people of this nation at risk, as well as allow illegal immigrants to take away jobs, opportunities, and social funding from U.S. citizens – all at the expense of the American taxpayer. The BUILD WALL Act is a creative solution to a complex problem and I encourage my colleagues to support it.”

