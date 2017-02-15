ICE: Social media rumors of checkpoints and sweeps are “false, dangerous and irresponsible”

Posted 9:35 pm, February 15, 2017, by and
ICE Agents Detain Suspected Undocumented Immigrants In Raids

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Wednesday night, February 15th that widespread reports on social media of roundups and checkpoints designed to arrest illegal immigrants are not true.

On Wednesday afternoon, FOX6’s sister station Q13 News in Seattle began receiving a number of tips from viewers claiming there were ICE checkpoints in Burien, Kent, Federal Way and Lakewood, Washington.

A Q13 crew went to a commonly cited location in Burien and didn’t see any checkpoints or other federal law-enforcement activity.

“Reports of ICE checkpoints and sweeps or “roundups” are false, dangerous and irresponsible,” the agency said in the first of several tweets.

Widespread fear of deportation has sparked false rumors like this since President Donald Trump took office, and that those have escalated since Daniel Ramirez, a “DREAMer,” was arrested and detained in Seattle late last week.

Federal authorities are reiterating that the 23-year-old Mexican man who was arrested at his father’s house in the Seattle area faces the possibility of deportation despite his participation in the program to protect those who arrived in the U.S. illegally.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that Medina is a gang member and has been transferred to a detention Center in Tacoma to “await the outcome of removal proceedings.”

His lawyers have denied he is a gang member.

The statement said that participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program can have their status revoked if they’re found to pose a threat to national security or public safety.

Of the more than 750,000 people who have been granted deferred action status since 2012, about 1,500 have had it revoked because of criminal convictions or gang affiliations.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s