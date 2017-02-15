“It’s a very serious charge:” Teen accused of shooting, killing his paralyzed cousin

KENOSHA — A teen appearing in juvenile court in Kenosha County on Wednesday, February 15th is accused of shooting and killing his paralyzed cousin.

The 15-year-old defendant appeared before a court commissioner during juvenile intake court proceedings. Cameras are not allowed inside for those.

FOX6 News is not identifying the teen as he is currently considered a juvenile. Prosecutors, however, say the teen should be waived into adult court.

“It’s a matter of whether or not he’s living as an adult, his mental aptitude, a number of factors that are then taken into consideration,” said Tricia Riley, assistant district attorney.

The 15-year-old is accused of killing 23-year-old Sean Bialas.

A vigil was held outside of his home, the scene of the shooting, on Tuesday night, February 14th.

In 2014, FOX6 News obtained video of an incident at the Kenosha County Jail involving Bialas. He was resisting efforts to take him out of his cell and the ensuing struggle left him paralyzed from the chest down.

At Wednesday’s hearing, no one from the Bialas’ family was in attendance. The teenage suspect’s family declined to comment.

The decision over whether the teen will be charged as an adult will be made at a future hearing.

“It’s a very serious charge. The district attorney and members of my office have put a lot of thought into it,” Riley said.

That future hearing will be held in late April. Until then, the teen will remain locked up at the juvenile detention center in Washington County.