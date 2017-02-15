LIVE VIDEO: Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele signs anti-discrimination resolution

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to sign anti-discrimination resolution

Posted 2:00 pm, February 15, 2017, by
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele will sign an anti-discrimination resolution introduced by Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic in a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, February 15th.

The Milwaukee County Board voted on Thursday, February 2nd to approve the resolution which pledges Milwaukee will remain a place where undocumented immigrants are welcome, regardless of the law.

The resolution also encourages Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke not to use his deputies as homeland security and ICE agents. Sheriff Clarke has said his office will cooperate with all law enforcement agencies — adding that ICE agents have access to county facilities.

FOX6 News will have a crew at the signing — and offer an update to this story as soon as it is available.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • CYNIC

    It always puzzles me how an elected official can simply choose which laws to ignore or enforce. Isn’t it their job to work for the citizens to make communities better, safer, more productive? You’d think following the law would be a good first step. I hope Milwaukee loses a boatload of federal money. Once some of their budget evaporates and people are affected, maybe they’ll finally wake up and stop electing these crooks. But we all know that won’t happen. They will continue to blame others for their problems and prostrate themselves before their politician gods. Sure am happy I don’t live or work in Milwaukee.

    Reply Report comment