Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to sign anti-discrimination resolution

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele will sign an anti-discrimination resolution introduced by Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic in a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, February 15th.

The Milwaukee County Board voted on Thursday, February 2nd to approve the resolution which pledges Milwaukee will remain a place where undocumented immigrants are welcome, regardless of the law.

The resolution also encourages Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke not to use his deputies as homeland security and ICE agents. Sheriff Clarke has said his office will cooperate with all law enforcement agencies — adding that ICE agents have access to county facilities.

