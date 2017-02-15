Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to sign anti-discrimination resolution
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele will sign an anti-discrimination resolution introduced by Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic in a ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, February 15th.
The Milwaukee County Board voted on Thursday, February 2nd to approve the resolution which pledges Milwaukee will remain a place where undocumented immigrants are welcome, regardless of the law.
The resolution also encourages Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke not to use his deputies as homeland security and ICE agents. Sheriff Clarke has said his office will cooperate with all law enforcement agencies — adding that ICE agents have access to county facilities.
2 comments
CYNIC
It always puzzles me how an elected official can simply choose which laws to ignore or enforce. Isn’t it their job to work for the citizens to make communities better, safer, more productive? You’d think following the law would be a good first step. I hope Milwaukee loses a boatload of federal money. Once some of their budget evaporates and people are affected, maybe they’ll finally wake up and stop electing these crooks. But we all know that won’t happen. They will continue to blame others for their problems and prostrate themselves before their politician gods. Sure am happy I don’t live or work in Milwaukee.
uknownothingatall
Snowflake enablers.
This should help reduce the horrible crimes and lack of values in this county.
Morons.