LIVE VIDEO: Semi rolls over on ramp in Stadium Interchange

Traffic Alert: Semi overturns and spills scrap metal in Stadium Interchange, delays are significant

Posted 12:41 pm, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 12:59PM, February 15, 2017

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) tells FOX6 News a semi has overturned on I-94 eastbound in the Stadium Interchange Wednesday, February 15th.

According to the WisDOT, the right lane of I-94 eastbound is closed through the Stadium Interchange as well as the ramp from Highway 175 southbound to I-94 eastbound due to the incident.

There is a lot of debris on the roadway. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says the debris is both metal and liquid. Hazmat teams have been called to check the liquid spill.

CLICK HERE to monitor the interactive FOX6Now.com Traffic Map

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s