Traffic Alert: Semi overturns and spills scrap metal in Stadium Interchange, delays are significant

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) tells FOX6 News a semi has overturned on I-94 eastbound in the Stadium Interchange Wednesday, February 15th.

According to the WisDOT, the right lane of I-94 eastbound is closed through the Stadium Interchange as well as the ramp from Highway 175 southbound to I-94 eastbound due to the incident.

There is a lot of debris on the roadway. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says the debris is both metal and liquid. Hazmat teams have been called to check the liquid spill.

CLICK HERE to monitor the interactive FOX6Now.com Traffic Map

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.