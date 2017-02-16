10 recent deaths in Milwaukee County attributed to furanyl fentanyl

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner reported on Thursday morning, February 16th that ten recent deaths in the county are attributed to furanyl fentanyl.

Milwaukee County was witness to nearly 80 fentanyl-related deaths in 2016. That was a 120 percent increase from 2015.

“This has to stop. It’s just awful, it’s just awful to see this many people die from such a preventable death,” said Karen Domagalski, Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, told FOX6 News on December 29th.

