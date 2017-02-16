“A miracle!” $8,000 in cash, accidentally donated to Goodwill, FOUND and returned to owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACENTIA, California -- A California woman accidentally made a VERY generous donation to Goodwill!

When Linda Hoffman dropped off a bag of old clothing at Goodwill, she had no idea there was a stash of cash in one of her husband's old shirts. Bob Hoffman had been secretly saving the cash for six years. Two days went by before he realized the shirt and his $8,000 cash was missing.

Bob then told his wife, and they rushed over to the Goodwill store's Donation Center. Employees scrambled to track down the shirt, but they had no luck.

The next day, Caitlin Mulvihill, a Goodwill employee, came across the shirt with the cash.

"I was like, OK, could it be in here?! And then sure enough! And it was just kind of like, my heart leapt and I was like, thank goodness!" Mulvihill said.

"I would describe it as a miracle. What touched our hearts the most is how honest they were," Linda Hoffman said.

Bob Hoffman plans to take his wife to Italy when he retires.