× Dispensation granted: Archbishop Listecki says Catholics can eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki has granted a dispensation for Catholics to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day — which happens to fall on a Friday during Lent.

Each year, Catholics throughout the world are expected to abstain from meat and meat products on Fridays during Lent. But once or twice a decade, they are faced with a quandary: when St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday during this time of penance, can they eat the corned beef?

After careful consideration, Archbishop Listecki has decided this year that Catholics in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee can take part in this tradition with a clear conscience.

CLICK HERE to read the Archbishop’s decree

Although Archbishop Listecki has waived the rule for this St. Patrick’s Day, Catholics who choose to make use of this dispensation are encouraged to engage in another sacrificial or charitable act that day.