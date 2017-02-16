Former teacher’s aide enters pleas to multiple criminal charges, some amended

MILWAUKEE — 32-year-old Jason Price entered pleas to multiple charges against him in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, February 16th. Price is a former teacher’s aide who was accused of sexually assaulting a student and sending others inappropriate photos and messages.

On Thursday, court records indicate Price entered an Alford plea to amended criminal counts including 4th degree sexual assault (2 counts) and computer message-threaten/obscenity (2 counts). An Alford plea is when a defendant enters a plea of guilty without making an admission of guilt.

Court records online also show Price pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a child and no contest to yet another computer message-threaten/obscenity charge. A child enticement count and cause child to view sexual activity count were both dismissed and read into the court record.

Price will be sentenced on Tuesday, February 20th.

According to the criminal complaint, Price was hired as a teacher’s aide at Holy Redeemer Christian Academy in September 2015. His “duties were to help in the lunch room, provide general assistance to teachers and assist with the athletic programs.”

The criminal complaint indicates that in March and April 2016, Price had inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage girl. In April, he was accused of pulling the girl into a locker room and raping her. He was also accused of sending that girl and several others inappropriate messages via Facebook and Facebook Messenger. The complaint indicates that included photos of himself that were sexual in nature.