LIVE VIDEO: Pres. Trump to announce Alexander Acosta as labor secretary pick

GOP state Sen. Leah Vukmir says she’s ‘seriously considering’ U.S. Senate run

Posted 11:44 am, February 16, 2017, by , Updated at 11:45AM, February 16, 2017
Leah Vukmir

Leah Vukmir

MADISON — Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir says she was seriously considering running for U.S. Senate before U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy announced he would not be a candidate.

And Vukmir said Thursday, February 16th with the news that he’s out, she is moving forward with evaluating whether to get in. Vukmir says she has no timeline for when she will make a final decision.

Vukmir lives in Brookfield and has been in the state Legislature since 2003. She is one of several Republicans considering a Senate run next year against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Vukmir says she is evaluating whether she’s the best person to run, if she can put together a team and raise money for the race that’s expected to be a target for both Republicans and Democrats.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s