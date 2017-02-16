Gov. Scott Walker signs pro-cheese bill, first to pass this year

Posted 5:40 pm, February 16, 2017, by , Updated at 05:42PM, February 16, 2017
gettyimages-484685640 cheese

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker has signed into law the first bill to pass the Legislature this session, a measure designed to help Wisconsin’s cheese industry.

Walker on Thursday signed the bill making it possible for tax incentives to be extended to help finance construction of a $30 million cheese packaging and distribution plant in the Village of Oostburg near Sheboygan.

Plymouth-based Masters Gallery Foods is looking to construct the new facility. The new law will allow Oostburg to create a new tax incremental district to help subsidize construction of the 150,000-sqaure-foot facility.

It is expected to create 120 jobs over three years.

Walker says the bill is good news both for the Oostburg community and the state.

