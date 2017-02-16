× Lace ’em up: Last chance to skate the Slice of Ice is Friday!

MILWAUKEE — Friday, February 17th will be the last day to strap on those silver skates or to take an ice-sled for a spin at Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee. At 11:00 p.m. Friday, the 128-by-95-foot refrigerated oval rink will close for the day and for the season.

Until then, everyone is welcome to bring their own ice skates and skate for free or to rent a pair at the warming house. WaterStone Bank Penguin Pal skating supports for the littlest skaters will also be available for rent. Ice-sleds, or sledges, will be available for free, upon request, to patrons with mobility disabilities.

Skate rentals for adults are $8 per pair; for children, $7 per pair. Penguin Pal rental is $1 plus a photo ID or $5 refundable deposit. Rentals begin at 11 a.m.

Sledges are made available through the partnership with RampUp Milwaukee, an organization dedicated to making Milwaukee more accessible.

For more information go to countyparks.com search: Slice.