Republican Duffy won’t challenge Baldwin in 2018
MADISON — Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy won’t challenge Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 2018, clearing the way for other Republicans who had been waiting for his decision to get in the race.
Duffy announced Thursday that he decided against challenging Baldwin, who will be up for re-election for the first time next year. Duffy is in his fourth term representing northern Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District.
Duffy says in a statement that “this is not the right time for me to run for Senate.” He and his wife have eight children and Duffy says “family always comes first.”
Numerous other Republicans have been considering the race, including state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Madison businessman Eric Hovde.
Congressman Duffy released the following statement:
“After much prayer and deliberation, Rachel and I have decided that this is not the right time for me to run for Senate. We have eight great kids and family always comes first. Baldwin will be beat because her radically liberal Madison record and ideas are out of synch with Wisconsin. I look forward to helping our Republican nominee defeat her. I’ll continue to work my heart out for the families of the 7th district, and I’m excited about the great things we will accomplish with our united Republican government.”