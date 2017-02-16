× Republican Duffy won’t challenge Baldwin in 2018

MADISON — Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy won’t challenge Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 2018, clearing the way for other Republicans who had been waiting for his decision to get in the race.

Duffy announced Thursday that he decided against challenging Baldwin, who will be up for re-election for the first time next year. Duffy is in his fourth term representing northern Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District.

Duffy says in a statement that “this is not the right time for me to run for Senate.” He and his wife have eight children and Duffy says “family always comes first.”

Numerous other Republicans have been considering the race, including state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Madison businessman Eric Hovde.

Congressman Duffy released the following statement: