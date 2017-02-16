Sugar in foods you’d never expect: 5 tips to help your family reduce its daily sugar intake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Sugar -- you know it's in candy, cookies, cupcakes -- but it also shows up in foods you'd never expect. That's why we've called in registered dietitian Ashleigh Spitza with Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. She's shares some ways to reduce your family's sugar intake.

We all know the negative effects of sugar: weight gain, type 2 diabetes and tooth decay, to name a few. Unfortunately, it only seems to be getting worse. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the past 30 years, obesity in children has doubled and in adolescents it`s quadrupled.

Five tips to help your family reduce its daily sugar intake: