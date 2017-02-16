WATCH: Milwaukee Bucks’ Jabari Parker speaks out about racism, his experience with discrimination

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker is speaking out about racism.

In a new video posted by The Players’ Tribune, Parker talks about his personal experience with discrimination and his opportunity to stand up for those who have been discriminated against.

The STAND UP campaign uses the power of the biggest names in sports to support ideals of unity, togetherness and love.

Parker is no stranger to helping others. In November of 2016, he distributed 150 turkey dinners he donated to Milwaukee-area families at the House of Peace — a Capuchin ministry.