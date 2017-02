WAUKESHA -- Kramp spent the morning at the Waukesha Antique Mall. They offer customers a unique and memorable shopping experience.

About Waukesha Antique Mall (website)

Waukesha Antique Mall (WAM) is located in Waukesha, WI. We are open every day from 10 to 5, with extended hours in the summer. We offer our customers a unique and memorable shopping experience with items offered by over 100 dealers to enjoy and purchase. Free parking right at our front door!