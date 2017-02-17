Change of fate: Dogs set to be slaughtered and used for potions rescued just in time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- They were about to be slaughtered and used to to make potions. One group says four dogs were rescued just in time. Their journey to safety brought them from a place very far away.

It's is hard not to fall in love with the newest visitors to the Belle City Veterinary Hospital in Racine.

"I used to show my Maltese, then I stumbled in a little dog that was in need and it just turned my life around," said Mary Palmer.

Mary Palmer is the president of the Northcentral Maltese Rescue. After more than two decades helping canines, she's never faced this challenge.

"This is the first time we have taken it that far away," said Palmer.

It may be hard to believe anyone would want to hurt these dogs. Palmer says the animals have survived an unthinkable fate.

"These dogs were bred as tonic dogs," said Palmer.

Just 24 hours earlier, the pups were in Seoul, South Korea -- in a culture where many still do not consider the animals pets.

"The larger dogs are bred for consumption. And it is my understanding the smaller dogs are used for 'alternative medicine' if you will," said Palmer.

A non-profit purchased the dogs, and called Palmer hoping she could help find them homes.

"Myself and all the other volunteers, it means a lot to help," Palmer said.

When they arrived they came with a surprise.

"The folks in Seoul named her after me," said Palmer.

A dog with a namesake "Mary" to thank the woman who saved them.

"If we can help any dogs, any breed, that's what it is about," said Palmer.

Now this is where YOU come in. ALL four dogs will be up for adoption soon through Northcentral Maltese Rescue. For more information, CLICK HERE.