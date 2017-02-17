× Gunshots fired into Milwaukee fire station on the city’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Multiple gunshots were fired into Milwaukee Fire Station 13 near 30th and Locust around 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17th.

No firefighters were injured.

The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating this incident — and until further notice, Fire Station 13 will be closed.

Engine Company 13, which normally is located at Fire Station 13, will respond from Fire Station 5, (1313 W. Reservoir Ave.) effective Saturday.

